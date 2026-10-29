Seasonal Beauty and Self Care

With cooler weather here and the holidays on the way, it's a great time to stock up on a few everyday essentials. Lifestyle expert, Limor Suss, shares some of her favorite fall finds.

L'Oréal Paris Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer [amazon.com] combines exfoliating acids, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to smooth texture, even tone, and reduce wrinkles - offering a gentle, no-downtime alternative to professional resurfacing treatments.

Lanolips 101 Ointment [lanolips.com] – An award-winning, 100% natural lanolin balm that delivers deep, lasting hydration for lips, dry skin & beyond.

Zevo Trap + Kill Foam Spray [zevoinsect.com] kills bugs on contact and makes it easy to wipe them away, helping keep your home clean and protected from bugs.

You can find more at limormedia.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media