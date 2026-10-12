Seasonal Donuts with Craving Donuts

Craving Donuts is a Tampa Bay small business serving fresh, made-to-order donuts from its mobile food truck. Celebrating 10 years in business, Craving Donuts brings its signature treats to community events, private celebrations and corporate gatherings throughout the area. The business was also recently selected as a recipient of a $4,000 grant from the Glazer Family Small Business Fund and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the holiday season approaching, Craving Donuts is now booking corporate, company and family holiday events. Customers can visit the Craving Donuts website to inquire about catering and follow the brand on social media or check its online calendar to see where the truck will be popping up next.
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