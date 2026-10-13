Seasonal Illness and How to Combat it with Mucinex

When cold and flu symptoms hit, consumers and football fans still have plans, traditions and rituals they don't want interrupted by the need to manage their symptoms. That consumer reality is at the heart of Mucinex® 12HR Cold & Fever Multi-Symptom, a new 12-hour relief option designed to help people spend less time managing their symptoms and more time staying in the moments that matter.

To bring the campaign into the action, JoJo Fletcher and Mucinex® hosted the Go All 12 Tailgate Experience in Tampa Bay on September 27. The activation brought football fans, media and influencers together for an immersive experience featuring branded giveaways, interactive games and exclusive VIP access.

The notorious Mr. Mucus crashed the tailgate, ready to buddy up with JoJo and Tampa fans, but to his surprise and thanks to new Mucinex® 12HR Cold & Fever Multi-Symptom, Mr. Mucus was sidelined from the fun.

For more information on Mucinex® 12HR Cold & Fever Multi-Symptom, visit www.Mucinex.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mucinex

