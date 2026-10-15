Seasonal Vegetables and Affordable Meal Options

Fall is here, at least when it comes to season vegetables! These are options that are affordable or available at Causeway's market, pantries near you and of course your favorite grocery store.

Chef Doreen is sharing a seasonal, fresh vegetables plate, produce she sourced from Feeding Tampa Bay's market. Recipes (3 total) will be shared, similar to our recipe card in our market but today we will focus on preparing a delicious, seared and savory Cabbage Steak! (Baked butternut squash and savory green beans).

They provide some recipes below:

Seared Cabbage Steak with Brown Butter Sage Sauce

medium head green cabbage

green cabbage 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil ½ teaspoon salt

salt ½ teaspoon black pepper

black pepper ½ teaspoon garlic powder

Fall Herb Sauce

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

unsalted butter 6-8 fresh sage leaves, chopped

sage leaves, chopped 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

fresh thyme leaves 1 tablespoon lemon juice

lemon juice ¼ cup toasted walnuts or pecans (optional, for crunch)

toasted walnuts or pecans (optional, for crunch) ¼ cup of cranberry for sweetness (optional for Sweetness)

Directions

Prep Cabbage: Heat your oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the bottom stem off the cabbage to make a flat base. Slice the cabbage down into 1-inch thick slabs (steaks).(You can also SEAR the Steaks on a skillet as well) Season: Place the steaks flat on the baking sheet. Brush both sides with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Roast: Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until the edges are dark and crispy and the centers are soft and sweet. Make Fall Sauce: Melt the butter in a small pan over medium heat. Cook the butter for 3 to 4 minutes until it turns a light brown color and smells nutty. Add the chopped sage and thyme. Cook for 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon juice. Serve: Spoon the warm herb brown butter sauce over the hot cabbage steaks. Top with chopped nuts if you want extra crunch and add cranberry for the sweetness.

Butternut Squash Salad

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cube

½ to 1 teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp. Ground cumin

¼ tsp. Ground Coriander

¼ tsp. Cinnamon

¼ Cayenne Pepper- less if sensitive to spice

6 cups of mix salad mix/ spring mix

2 oz. of goat cheese, torn into small pieces

2 Medjool dates, pitted and diced

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup of toasted pistachios Date Cider Dressing

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon 1 Medjool date, pitted

1 Medjool date, pitted ½ garlic clove

⅛ teaspoon ground cumin

3 to 5 tablespoons water, as needed to blend

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butternut squash cubes on the sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, or until tender and browned around the edges. In a small bowl, stir together the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and cayenne. Set aside. Make the Cider Date Dressing: In a blender, combine the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, date, garlic, cumin, and 3 tablespoons of the water. Add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of water as needed to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove the butternut squash from the oven, let cool slightly, and, while warm, toss with the spice mixture. Assemble the salad with the spring mix greens and half of the roasted squash. Drizzle with ⅓ of the dressing, toss lightly, then add the remaining squash, goat cheese, dates, pomegranates, and pistachios. Drizzle with more dressing as desired. Serve immediately.

To find out more information and where you can find resources, visit FTB.org/findfood.

