SeaWorld is Celebrating Summer at All the Parks!

Aquatica Orlando: Summer Days Turn Into Glowing Nights | Aquatica Orlando is really becoming an all-day summer destination this year. Families can spend the day enjoying the waterpark’s slides, wave pools and relaxing beach areas, then stay into the night for AquaGlow, which completely transforms the park after dark. AquaGlow brings a whole new energy with glowing lights, laser effects, foam parties, dance music and nighttime ride experiences with shorter wait times. Guests can now enter as early as 4 p.m., so it’s truly a day-to-night experience. There are also brand-new additions this year.

SeaWorld Orlando: Big Thrills and Big Energy After Dark | SeaWorld Orlando is bringing huge energy this summer with Electric Ocean and the debut of the park’s newest attraction, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice. During the day, guests can experience this immersive new Arctic adventure that takes them through erupting volcanoes, frozen landscapes and breathtaking icy environments. Then at night, Electric Ocean transforms the entire park with nighttime animal presentations, DJ dance parties, and cirque entertainment. Guests can experience returning nighttime presentations featuring orcas, dolphins and sea lions, plus the all-new Hydro Surge cirque show and a brand-new drone spectacular leading into Ignite fireworks. What really makes this summer unique is that guests can experience meaningful animal connections during the day and then stay for an entirely different atmosphere once the sun goes down.

Discovery Cove: A More Relaxed Summer Night Escape | For guests looking for a more elevated and relaxing summer experience, Discovery Cove’s Paradise Nights offers a tropical nighttime escape unlike anything else in Orlando. This limited-capacity evening experience features all-inclusive island-inspired dining, tropical cocktails, live entertainment and special animal moments all set against the beautiful scenery of Discovery Cove. Guests begin the evening with a sunset-style happy hour at Serenity Bay before transitioning into an open-air dinner show under the stars featuring music, aerial artistry and fire performances inspired by the elements of Earth, Air, Water and Fire. It’s perfect for families, couples or anyone wanting to slow down and enjoy a memorable summer evening in paradise, while also showing how each of our parks offers a completely different type of summer experience

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