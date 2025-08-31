Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SeaWorld Orlando Marks Five Years of Fear at Howl-O-Scream with New Icon, Havoc

SeaWorld Orlando is turning up the terror for the fifth anniversary of Howl-O-Scream, debuting a brand-new icon, Havoc. He's unleashing chaos like never before.
SeaWorld Orlando is turning up the terror for the fifth anniversary of Howl-O-Scream, debuting a brand-new icon, Havoc. He's unleashing chaos like never before. Organizers promise more scares, more screams, and more surprises to make this the park’s most terrifying Halloween yet.

While nights are filled with spine-chilling haunted houses and scare zones, families can enjoy Spooktacular by day — a whimsical, trick-or-treat event where kids can wear costumes, collect candy along colorful trails, and meet mermaids and Sesame Street friends.

For thrill-seekers looking for a physical challenge, the Howl-O-Sprint 5K returns on October 2, blending fitness and frights as runners race through the park in the dark — with monsters in hot pursuit.

Fans can also take advantage of the Two Park Unlimited Scream Pass, offering unlimited entry to Howl-O-Scream nights at both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through early November, with savings up to 65%.

Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from Sept. 5 – Nov. 1, 2025, with Busch Gardens’ event continuing through Nov. 2.

For tickets and details, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.

