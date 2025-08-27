Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Secret Spaces Transforms Historic Tampa Church into Immersive Arts Experience

Secret Spaces is an immersive creative event series produced by The Rooted Door, unveiling a historic hidden venue in the heart of Tampa.
Secret Spaces by The Rooted Door | Morning Blend
Posted

Secret Spaces is an immersive creative event series produced by The Rooted Door, unveiling a historic hidden venue in the heart of Tampa.

The former Greater New Salem Primitive Baptist Church, located at 1605 N. Nebraska Avenue, will be transformed into a site-specific journey of live music, dance, immersive theater, and storytelling experiences that reimagine Tampa’s past through a bold artistic lens.

Secret Spaces by The Rooted Door is happening August 29 - 31 and September 5 - 7. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheRootedDoor.com/Secrets.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com