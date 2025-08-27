Secret Spaces Transforms Historic Tampa Church into Immersive Arts Experience

Secret Spaces is an immersive creative event series produced by The Rooted Door, unveiling a historic hidden venue in the heart of Tampa.

The former Greater New Salem Primitive Baptist Church, located at 1605 N. Nebraska Avenue, will be transformed into a site-specific journey of live music, dance, immersive theater, and storytelling experiences that reimagine Tampa’s past through a bold artistic lens.

Secret Spaces by The Rooted Door is happening August 29 - 31 and September 5 - 7. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheRootedDoor.com/Secrets.