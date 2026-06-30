Selby Gardens Summer Exhibitions

Shared Light: Lynn Goldsmith On view June 20 through September 13, 2026

This summer, Selby Gardens is excited to present an indoor and outdoor exhibition featuring the work of legendary American photographer, Lynn Goldsmith, who is renowned for both her celebrity portraits and fine art images. Goldsmith’s exhibition at the Downtown Sarasota campus will combine stunning images of flowers with intimate portraits of Selby Gardens’ artist in residence – Patti Smith.

Over the past 50 years, Goldsmith’s photography has appeared on or between the covers of magazines including Life, Newsweek, Time, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, and many others. Her work is held in numerous private art collections and museums, including the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On view at Historic Spanish Point Campus Robert Louis Stevenson: A Child’s Garden of Verses On view through August 31, 2026 The exhibition at Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus celebrates childhood and the imagination of youth through the words and images of A Child’s Garden of Verses, the beloved book of poetry for children by the celebrated Scottish writer, Robert Louis Stevenson. The exhibition features photographs of pages from a vintage edition of the book, combining Stevenson’s poetry with illustrations by the notable American artist, Alexander Dobkin. Accompanying the photographs are simple interactives that draw their inspiration from Stevenson’s poems and enhance the visitor experience. Audio recordings enable visitors to hear the poems read by Selby Gardens’ Artist-in-Residence, Patti Smith. Visit selby.org for tickets.