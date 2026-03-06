Selina's Red Velvet Owner Anthony Lewis on Building a Sweet Business From Humble Beginnings

What started as a humble beginning has grown into a business built on passion — and a whole lot of red velvet cake.

Anthony Lewis, owner of Selina's Red Velvet, is building something special — and he is not doing it alone. Lewis runs the business alongside his assistant, Caleb Lewis, with big plans on the horizon for the brand.

The story behind Selina's Red Velvet is one of heart, hustle, and homemade flavor — from how the business first got started to what daily life looks like running it today, and the future goals Lewis has set his sights on.

Orders can be placed online at SelinasRed.com.