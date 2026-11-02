Senior Moments vs. Memory Loss

Many of us have experienced a forgotten name, misplaced keys, or walking into a room and forgetting why we went there. While occasional memory lapses can be a normal part of aging, persistent changes in memory or thinking may be a sign of something more serious. In this segment, Dr. Percy Bracamonte, a geriatrician with BayCare, explains the difference between a typical "senior moment" and possible early signs of dementia, the warning signs that should prompt a conversation with a doctor, the services and resources available through BayCare, and steps people can take to support brain health as they age. For information about resources for memory disorders, go to: baycare.org/memory.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare Health System

