Serving the Tampa Bay Community

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Clean dryers prevent house fires.
Dryer Vent Superheroes | Morning Blend
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With one year under their belt, Dryer Vent Superheroes are back on the show to discuss the importance of checking that dryer vent. A lot of homeowners don't realize a clogged dryer vent is more than an efficiency issue, but it's actually one of the leading causes of home fires. Dryer Vent helps clear out those vents through their products and technology while making sure your home is safe.

Dryer Vent Heroes is here to help you save money and make safety a priority. To learn more about their services and how they are serving the community, you can go to dryerventheroes.com/tampa-bay.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dryer Vent Superheroes

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