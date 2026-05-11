Sesame Street Workshop Addresses Emotional Well-being Among Nation’s Young Children

Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, has an organization-wide focus on the emotional well-being of young children and their families.

When children are given the tools to navigate challenges, they build the confidence to learn, grow, and thrive. Love and support in everyday moments are the first, and most powerful, building blocks in helping kids overcome whatever comes their way. But parents and providers need support too, especially when it comes to talking about children’s emotional well-being.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Sesame Workshop is announcing an expansion of its suite of research-based resources, to help with much-needed change, in conjunction with alliance partner Morgan Stanley. These resources are designed to help parents and caregivers foster emotional well-being and resilience in children and across the family.

