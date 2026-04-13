Share the Glam Is Here To Help Get You Festival Ready!

Spring is here, and with April in full swing, it’s officially festival season—and the perfect time to reset your beauty and wellness game plan. Whether you’re prepping for beach days, travel, or just ready for a full glow-up, this is your moment to step into your best self by summer. Here with the must-have upgrades to get you there is celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert Mickey Williams.

First off, it’s not just spring—it’s April, which is Earth Month. I always like to spotlight one brand that truly excels in eco-friendliness and sustainability, while still delivering fabulous beauty results. Chosen as our Earth Month featured brand, Mad Hippie goes beyond traditional beauty by championing a deeper mission rooted in health, confidence, community, and global impact. Their commitment to sustainability is reflected in initiatives like sugarcane bioresin packaging, refillable products, and partnerships with Pact to reduce beauty waste, along with donating $1 from every sale to conservation and poverty-focused nonprofits—making them a standout for delivering both results-driven beauty and meaningful environmental change.

Mad Hippie Brightening Gel Moisturizer [ulta.com]

PRICE: $29.99

SHOP: @ulta [ulta.com] and MadHippie.com

An oil-free, hydrating gel that infuses skin with nourishing actives, restoring moisture and visibly brightening dull, discolored skin.

This newly launched moisturizer utilizes Niacinamide to calm irritation, Betaine to restore moisture to the skin barrier, Hyaluronic Acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and Ethyl Ascorbic Acid to brighten and offer powerful antioxidant support.

Heading into festival season? Don’t forget your SPF. We’re obsessed with this new gel formula from Neutrogena—it’s lightweight, easy to reapply, and perfect under makeup or over it, even on a sweaty Florida day.

Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer Invisible Gel Face SPF 40

PRICE: $16.99

SHOP: @amazon.com & @walmart.com

As the official suncare sponsor of Coachella for the fourth consecutive year, Neutrogena understands what skin needs to perform under real, high-heat conditions. The Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Invisible Gel Face SPF 40 is a lightweight, invisible gel SPF that has a matte finish with a premium feel. Fragrance-free and powered with Vitamin E, this SPF delivers broad-spectrum protection for all skin types and tones, with up to 80 minutes of water resistance.

Another travel-friendly brand that just launched some of the best overnight masks I’ve seen is Purdori. These wake you up looking snatched and radiant—perfect for any skin reset, even when you need results by the next morning after a long festival day.

Purdori Sleep Masks [purdori.com]

PRICE: $78.00

SHOP: @purdori.com [purdori.com]

Purdori, a clean skincare brand, just launched two new sleep masks. The Velvet Restore Sleeping Mask offers a powerful blend of Orchid Stem Cell, Prebiotic, and Purdori’s RO-ICE + designed to rejuvenate skin while sleeping. The ingredients work together to improve skin firmness and elasticity, addressing face sagging and providing a radiant, lifted look, especially in the delicate skin around the eyelid area. Purdori's Revitalizing Radiance Cream Mask, a luxurious blend of Goji Stem Cell & Exosome, Ecoskin, and RO-ICE + crafted to rejuvenate and help with balancing combination, normal, and oily skin. This innovative mask harnesses the power of advanced ingredients to promote a radiant and refreshed complexion by morning. Fine lines and blemishes are minimized, promoting a smoother and more youthful look. The unique formulation works overnight to restore your skin’s natural balance, resulting in a luminous and vibrant complexion.

Another new brand we can’t stop loving is LOVED01, the clean, vegan, affordable line by John Legend. This cleanser is a true one-wash-and-done for makeup, SPF, and all things festival season. It’s even gentle enough for the whole family.

Loved01 Cream Cleanser [loved01.com]

PRICE: $14.00

SHOP: @loved01.com [loved01.com]

This glide-on cleansing cream melts away makeup, dirt, and buildup without stripping the skin — leaving it nourished, balanced, and comforted from head to toe. Think of it as your winter skin reset in one step.

It's packed with good-for-you ingredients like Sea Buckthorn Oil, Rosehip Oil, Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil, and Green Tea — a powerhouse blend that replenishes, softens, and calms all at once.

And the best part? In consumer testing, 100% of users said their skin felt clean, fresh, and hydrated 24 hours after just one use — all for only $14. It comes in three options: Fragrance Free, First Love, and Just Because, so there's something for every skin sensitivity and preference.

Beauty isn’t just about the outside—we’ve been working on a full-body reset with Live Conscious collagen. It helps you recover faster after those beach body workouts and supports healthier hair, skin, and nails for a true beauty and wellness reset.

Live Conscious Beyond Collagen [weliveconscious.com]

PRICE: $47.00

SHOP: @weliveconscious.com [weliveconscious.com]

Support your spring glow from the inside out with Live Conscious Beyond Collagen which supports radiant skin, stronger hair, resilient nails, and joint comfort. Unflavored & dissolves easily for daily convenience. Also available in single serving stick packs so you can get your radiant glow on-the-go through spring travel season!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

