Share the Glam This Summer

Summer in Florida can put even the best beauty routine to the test. Joining us today is Beauty & Trend Expert Mickey Williams with her favorite products to help you stay cool, fight frizz, keep skin glowing, and look fresh all season long—no matter how high the temperatures climb.

HAIR HELP:

Bellissima Diffon Supreme Dryer

Humidity and curls don't always get along. This innovative diffuser helps define curls, reduce frizz, and dry hair faster, so you can embrace your natural texture all summer long and style faster.

Bellissima Diffon Supreme Dryer [bellissimahairtools.com]

PRICE: $169.00

SHOP: @bellissimahairtools.com [bellissimahairtools.com]

The multi-award-winning Diffon Supreme is a purpose-designed and optimized curly dryer with an extra-large diffuser built in

It uses Argan-infused ceramic heat with Ion Care technology combined with controlled airflow to fight frizz and dryness, leaving curls defined, soft, and shiny with or without hair products.

SKIN SAVIOR:

Mad Hippie Daily Protective Serum [madhippie.com]

PRICE: $22.99

SHOP: @madhippie.com [madhippie.com]

This light serum hydrates and nourishes your skin with buriti oil, hyaluronic acid & sodium PCA, while antioxidants, resveratrol, and vitamins C & E, work to curb oxidative stress.

This premium hydrating Daily Protective Serum has a clear mineral SPF 30+ with 80 min water resistance while keeping your skin protected, hydrated, and healthy.

SHOWER POWER FOR THE BODY

OLAY Super Routine

Showing more skin means giving your body the same attention as your face. This affordable body care routine helps hydrate, firm, and brighten skin, leaving it looking healthy and radiant all summer. Did I mention we are obsessed with how nice these are for the price, and my goodness do they smell amazing.

OLAY Super Routine [amazon.com]

PRICE: $12.99-$14.99

SHOP: @amazon.com [amazon.com]

Delivers 5 visible skincare benefits: hydrates, firms, smooths, brightens, and evens. Refresh your body care with an upgrade from dry and dull to visibly-improved and luminous.

WE TESTED 21 FORMULAS, AND THIS IS THE BEST

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant

Summer sweat comes from more than just the heat. Whether you're outdoors, active, or simply dealing with stress, this clinical-strength formula helps keep you feeling fresh and confident for days—not just hours.

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant [amazon.com]

PRICE: $13.99

SHOP: @amazon.com [amazon.com]

Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant provides clinically proven 100-hour sweat protection against three types of sweat: stress, heat, and activity. Made with a hyaluronic acid, Secret Clinical Antiperspirant helps to strengthen the skin’s barrier.

ALL OVER BODY CHILL

POSTGAME ICE

When the Florida heat becomes too much, cooling your neck is one of the fastest ways to feel refreshed. This reusable cooling band helps lower body temperature quickly, making it perfect for the beach, outdoor events, workouts, or theme parks. Heck, we wore it everywhere because its super slim and cute.

POSTGAME ICE [rituobrands.com]

PRICE: $30.00

SHOP: @ [postgameice.com]postgameice.com [postgameice.com] & amazon [amazon.com]

*Cools the body quickly by targeting the neck.

*Drip-free, Contoured to fit, and Engineered for comfort

*Stays cold up to 2 hrs

*Restore, recharge in ice water or fridge for 15 min, reuse and repeat.

Visit sharetheglam.com for more information.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Share the Glam

