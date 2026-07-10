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Shark Con 2026!

Celebrate sharks!
SharkCon | Morning Blend
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 SharkCon is a full-fledged “Con” in every way. There are numerous FREE engaging activities for you and the kids to sink your teeth into, but that’s just where the fun-frenzy begins. There are speakers from National Geographic's SHARKFEST, Shark Week and Animal Planet. There are over one hundred vendors of shark and ocean related merchandise, including, but not limited to jewelry, art, clothing, & collectibles. Learn how you can enjoy the ocean even more with indoors scuba diving with professionals as well as other water sports.

Sharkcon 2026 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall July 18-19, Tickets and more info at SharkCon.com

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