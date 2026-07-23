Shark Week Has Arrived in Tampa Bay

SharkCon is a full-fledged “Con” in every way. There numerous FREE engaging activities for you and the kids to sink your teeth into, but that’s just where the fun-frenzy begins. There are speakers from National Geographic's SHARKFEST, Shark Week and Animal Planet.

There are over one hundred vendors of shark and ocean related merchandise, including, but not limited to jewelry, art, clothing, & collectibles. Learn how you can enjoy the ocean even more with indoors scuba diving with professionals as well as other water sports.

Tickets are still available. You can find more at sharkcon.com.

