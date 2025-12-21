Shipley Do-nuts

In 1936, Lawrence Shipley Sr. creates his original recipe for hot, fresh, handcrafted "do-nuts". So fluffy, simple, and delicious that we still do our donuts his way to this day.

Today, donut lovers still do everything they can to get a taste of Shipley’s heavenly glazed donuts – served hot and fresh just the way Lawrence liked them.

Started in Houston, this beloved donut shop is now open in Clearwater and soon to be open throughout the Bay Area.

https://shipleydonuts.com/ [shipleydonuts.com]

Clearwater location: 4000 Ulmerton Rd Clearwater

Instagram/Facebook: @ShipleyDonut