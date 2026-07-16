Thousands of Shriners International fraternity members and representatives of Shriners Children’s are in Tampa, Florida, for the 152nd Imperial Session.

Shriners from around the world are gathering for this week-long event, which serves as Shriners International’s annual meeting and features key votes that help shape the future of Shriners International and Shriners Children’s healthcare system. The week is also filled with multiple events, including the 2026 Imperial Session Parade.

Shriners Children's is a nonprofit pediatric healthcare system that has cared for nearly 2 million children over the past 100 years, regardless of a family's ability to pay or insurance status, with specialized care for burns, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate, and sports injuries. Shriners Children’s has treated children from over 170 countries around the world. While we are excellent at treating everyday conditions, our doctors also specialize in complex cases.

shrinerschildrens.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Shriner's Children's Hospital

