Sign up now for Patel Conservatory fall classes!

Registration for Patel Conservatory dance, music and theater classes are now open for Fall classes, that begin Aug. 25. More than 100 classes, ranging from tap dance to musical theater to improv to woodwind quintet, will be offered for students of all ages and experience levels. A complete line up of classes is available at www.patelconservatory.org [patelconservatory.org].

