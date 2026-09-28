Extend the reach of the Signia MaX launch through lifestyle and technology creators sharing their experiences at the Dallas event. Their content will introduce their audiences to Signia MaX, explain how its technology is designed to help people with hearing loss participate in noisy group conversations, and encourage followers to learn more and speak with a hearing care professional.

To learn more about the new Signia MaX hearing aids, visit Signia.net. Ask a hearing care professional whether Signia MaX is right for you.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Signia Max Event VNR

