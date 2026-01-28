Singer and Actor Matthew Morrison

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Matthew Morrison on Thursday, February 5 at 8 pm. Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony® Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles.

In addition to his Broadway tenure Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox's musical comedy series Glee, where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. Great tickets are still available for purchase at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com]

