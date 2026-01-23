Singer-Songwriter Justin Grimes

Justin Grimes has been a Blend favorite since way back in the beginning. His gritty country voice and original music are well-known around the Tampa Bay Area.

Music & Memories Alzheimer’s Association Benefit - The Barn @ Heartland Farms in Polk City, FL. - $50 Tickets - First 200 sold include meet & greet with artists. - Justin Grimes, Cory Greenway & Carter Smith performing. - Kenzie Wheeler from “The Voice” headlining. - http://events.alz.org/fundraisers/MusicLaughterArtwork4aCure [events.alz.org]

