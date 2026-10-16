Sink Your Teeth Into Dracula's Legacy

Discover a taste of Romania at Dracula’s Legacy Wine Bar & Bistro, a family-owned destination in downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg where Romanian hospitality meets the intrigue of the Dracula legend. Inspired by the history of Vlad the Impaler, its immersive décor and welcoming atmosphere set the scene for an evening with a little mystery. Explore Romanian wines and beers, selections from across Europe and beyond, and creative wine-based specialty cocktails with playful, themed presentations. Whether you’re planning a date night, gathering with friends, or discovering a new favorite spot, Dracula’s Legacy invites you to enjoy warm service, distinctive drinks, and a touch of the extraordinary. It’s a spirited destination for Halloween season, with an atmosphere worth experiencing all year long.
For more information, visit draculaslegacywinebar.com.