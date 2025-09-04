Sisters Network Tampa Bay Empowers Women of Color in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The Sisters Network Tampa Bay is dedicated to supporting and uplifting women of color who are battling breast cancer, ensuring no one walks this journey alone.

Led by President Selina King, the organization provides vital education, resources, monthly support group meetings, and a strong sense of community. They also advocate for early detection and equity in care, believing every woman deserves the best chance at survival.

Next up, the group will host its Walk in the Pink breast cancer awareness run/walk on September 27 at 7:30 a.m. — an inspiring event bringing together survivors, families, and supporters.

For more information, visit SistersNetworkTampa.org.