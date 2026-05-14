SIX Takes the Stage at Straz Center

SIX MAY 12-17, 2026 www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: Live On Opening Night Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!
SIX MAY 12-17, 2026 www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: Live On Opening Night Broadway album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!
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