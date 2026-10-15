Smart Home Upgrades Worth Considering

Home improvement and lifestyle experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade are highlighting smart ways homeowners can refresh their spaces, improve everyday performance and tackle important home maintenance.

For hardwood floors, the Bona Waterborne System offers low-VOC, low-odor finishes with fast drying and curing times, while Bona Certified Craftsmen can professionally restore or transform existing hardwood. Learn more at Bona.com.

Sediment Buster is designed to make water heater flushing and sediment removal easier for homeowners, helping address mineral and debris buildup inside the tank. Find it at Home Depot stores and Home Depot Online Learn more at SedimentBuster.com.

For better bathroom ventilation and indoor air quality, Broan-NuTone offers bathroom exhaust and ventilation solutions designed to remove humidity, odors and airborne particles. Explore Broan-NuTone Rounding out the home refresh is the Schneider Charge Level 2 EV charger, featuring smart load management designed to work with a home’s electrical capacity.

For more home improvement ideas, visit BeTheBestHome.com. And follow Kathryn on socials @KathrynEmeryTV and Chip @Chip Wade

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

