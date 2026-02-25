Smarter Building Home Trends from Design & Construction Week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Trade Show Treasure Hunters

Design & Construction Week is an annual event where the hottest residential design and construction industry trends are featured. Home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade show us what's new and innovative in design and functionality for the home.

Emery and Wade's first stop highlights the Honeywell Home X8S Smart Thermostat, representing the latest advancement in home climate management technology. The smart thermostat combines intuitive controls with energy efficiency features that appeal to modern homeowners looking to optimize their home's performance.

More information is available at HoneywellHome.com.

The second stop features Beach House Shake's Rustic Collection, showcasing innovative exterior design options that bring natural, textured aesthetics to residential construction. The collection offers homeowners a way to achieve authentic rustic charm with modern durability and performance.

More information is available at BeachHouseShake.com.

Wade highlights the BuildConstrux.com Super Frame System, which promises to reimagine construction with a better, faster, and stronger approach to framing. This innovation addresses some of the most fundamental challenges in residential construction.

More information is available at BuildConstrux.com.

The fourth stop features Seventy Showerheads, a product line designed to elevate the everyday shower experience. The collection brings spa-quality performance to residential bathrooms, transforming a daily routine into a premium experience.

Seventy Showerheads are available on Amazon.

For more information about Design & Construction Week trends and products, visit TradeShowTreasureHunters.com, or follow @kathrynemerytv and @chipwade on socials.