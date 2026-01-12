Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Smartest Home & Lifestyle Trends for the New Year

Kathryn and Chip show us what is new at CES.
Trade Show Treasure Hunters| Morning Blend
Posted

Kathryn Emery, 25 Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert and Chip Wade, Expert Craftsman & Celebrity Designer went to the largest technology show in the world, Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to find home and lifestyle items to make life easier and better. To see more on the products visit www.tradeshowtreasurehunters.com or on socials as @tradeshowtreasurehunters @kathrynemerytv @chipwade

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Trade Show Treasure Hunters

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com