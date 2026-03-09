Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smith Lending CEO Douglas Smith Offers Tailored Mortgage Solutions for Every Type of Florida Homebuyer

We talk tips for buying a new home.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Smith Lending

Whether you are buying your first home, using your VA benefits, self-employed, or looking at a rural property, Smith Lending has a loan program designed specifically for your situation.

Douglas Smith, CEO of Smith Lending, brings more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience and a hands-on approach to every client, guiding them confidently from application all the way to closing.

A loan program for every buyer

Smith Lending offers tailored mortgage solutions for a wide range of homebuyers. First-time buyers can get expert guidance through a process that can feel overwhelming. Veterans can take full advantage of their VA benefits. Self-employed borrowers can qualify using bank statements. And buyers interested in rural properties can explore USDA loan options. Whatever the situation, there is a program designed to fit.

Getting started is simple

Smith and his team are local, licensed, and committed to helping Florida families achieve homeownership. Getting started with Smith Lending is fast and straightforward.

Buyers can apply online, use the free mortgage calculator to estimate their payment, or check current rates at SmithLending.com.

Those who prefer to speak directly with Douglas and his team can call 813-767-4247 or reach out by email at douglas@smithlending.com.

