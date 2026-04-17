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Soccer fans are gearing up for a big weekend in Tampa

Dominic Forth | Morning Blend
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Soccer fans are gearing up for a big weekend in Tampa as a Premier League watch party brings supporters together from across the region. We spoke with Dominic Forth, a longtime Manchester United fan and media strategist, about how events like this highlight the growth of the game in the U.S.—and the powerful sense of community it creates. ▶️ Watch the full segment above.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Thought Leaders America

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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