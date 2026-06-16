Some Great Ideas for Summer Essentials

Summer is here, and everyone is getting ready for the heat. Kelly Edwards is here to tell you all the essentials you’ll need to get your home ready for Summer.

Kelly shares tips on:

· Home appliance updates: Some great tips on how to affordably overhaul our appliances throughout the house

· Pool accessories: Great options for updating your pool and pool accessories for the summer.

· Furniture: Recommendations for comfortable seating and relaxing recliners

· Portable Colling Systems Suggestions of how to help cool your outdoor spaces along with indoor.

For more information, visit kellyedwardsinc.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LG, Chita Living, Bestway USA

