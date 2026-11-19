The holidays are all about giving, and we've got something for everyone on your list! From fun surprises to thoughtful finds, lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is sharing gift ideas guaranteed to bring smiles to everyone around the tree!

The gift of grilling - Blackstone - Shop online at blackstoneproducts.com

The gift of a scent - Scentbird / Drift - Shop online at scentbird.com and drift.co

The gift of beauty - LOVERY - Available on Amazon. Search for “LOVERY Wavy Baby” or “LOVERY 24-Day Beauty Advent Calendar.” - An exclusive 20% OFF either LOVERY gift set with code MOMHINT.

The gift of sound - Sony Electronics - Available online at electronics.sony.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint