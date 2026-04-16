Songbird Lisa Casalino

Originally from Long Island, New York, the dulcet sounds of Lisa Casalino’s voice have been serenading audiences for nearly two decades. With beauty, charisma, stage presence and talent, Lisa has established herself as the darling “Songbird” and one of the most highly sought after Jazz Vocalists performing over 224 last year alone. Lisa's versatility to sing in many genres makes her the perfect match for any atmosphere, however it's her Jazz and Standards repertoire that have people coming back to see her time and again.

Lisa Casalino - new one-woman show,

"Well, Aisle Be Damned! Lessons and Confessions of an Accidental Spinster"

Sunday, April 26th at 3pm

New Tampa Performing Arts Center

lisacasalino.com

