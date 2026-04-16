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Songbird Lisa Casalino

We have a live performance in the studio from Lisa!
Lisa Casalino | Morning Blend
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Originally from Long Island, New York, the dulcet sounds of Lisa Casalino’s voice have been serenading audiences for nearly two decades. With beauty, charisma, stage presence and talent, Lisa has established herself as the darling “Songbird” and one of the most highly sought after Jazz Vocalists performing over 224 last year alone. Lisa's versatility to sing in many genres makes her the perfect match for any atmosphere, however it's her Jazz and Standards repertoire that have people coming back to see her time and again.

Lisa Casalino - new one-woman show,
"Well, Aisle Be Damned! Lessons and Confessions of an Accidental Spinster"
Sunday, April 26th at 3pm
New Tampa Performing Arts Center

lisacasalino.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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