Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Sonny's BBQ Pitmaster Shares Secrets Behind Signature Low & Slow Barbecue

We sample delicious BBQ in the kitchen from Sonny's.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sonny's BBQ

At Sonny's BBQ, great barbecue doesn't just happen — it starts before the sun comes up, with patience, precision, and a whole lot of passion. From the pit to the community, it's all about craft and connection.

We're joined by Thai Terakulsatit, catering sales & local store marketing manager, and AJ Orwig, pitmaster & store manager, to share what makes Sonny's BBQ special from the first fire of the morning to the last plate served.

For more information, visit SonnysBBQ.com. Right now, you can get $25 off catering orders of $200+ using code 1STCAT. You can also mention the Morning Blend at any location and get a complimentary appetizer!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

