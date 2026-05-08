Sophros Recovery - Helping the Tampa Area Heal

We are dedicated to helping the residents of Tampa, FL, find a better way forward in life. Our team provides personalized addiction treatment in a flexible outpatient setting. Here, clients start the path to a lifetime of healing by addressing the underlying causes of addiction and regaining control of their lives. One of the best things about Sophros Recovery is our ability to create a serene, welcoming setting where addiction treatment professionals, people struggling with addiction, and their dedicated loved ones can connect and heal. Personalized treatment plans are available for everyone who comes to us for help breaking free from the cycle of addiction. Learn more and get started in one of our addiction rehab programs today by calling 813.798.4403 or contacting us online.

Sophros Recovery was founded by U.S. Army veteran Nick Padlo. Nick spent 27 months involved in combat operations between tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he earned the Bronze Star and the Combat Action Badge. After returning home, he started building a successful career in entrepreneurship and small business development.

Somewhere, though, Nick found himself struggling with depression and anxiety, something he couldn’t clearly identify at the time. He started having a couple of drinks to try and cope with these feelings, which led to drinking more and using other substances. Before long, even sending an email or brushing his teeth seemed impossible as his mental health spiraled. He tried to avoid the stigma of mental health support and kept trying to pour himself into making things work, putting off finding help until the last minute. Nick finally checked into a residential program.

During residential treatment, he learned that “nothing changes if nothing changes.” Even though he found the strength to go to rehab and the occasional 12-step meeting, he realized he hadn’t really changed anything for good. Nick ended up relapsing before making up his mind to make sustainable changes. He went back to residential treatment and found the support he needed for true change.

After completing residential rehab again, Nick dedicated himself to helping those in recovery and with mental health challenges. He spent time in Cambodia studying mindfulness and meditation, learning to put recovery first. After, he moved home and started Sophros Recovery, a bridge between residential rehab and daily life where individuals can find compassionate support.

Success in recovery requires healing the mind, body, and spirit. Our individualized treatment programs meet each of our clients where they are, and addresses their unique needs with goals and ambitions that matter. Everyone experiences different challenges, but one thing remains the same: serenity is important and fosters healing. Sophros Recovery builds an environment that allows our clients to heal.

We help people struggling with a range of substance use disorders, including alcohol, opioids, and other drugs. Since addiction often co-occurs with mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and trauma, our team also specializes in providing dual diagnosis treatment. By educating our clients about addiction and their negative coping mechanisms, we help them rediscover their love for life and ignite a passion for healing.

Sophros Recovery addiction treatment programs utilize evidence-based therapy from CBT, DBT, ACT, Mindfullness, and other modalities as a cornerstone for healing. We also facilitate support groups that matter to our clients, like 12-step groups and SMART Recovery. Clients also benefit from case management services, which help ensure housing, finances, and employment are considered for future success. Our team also provides medication-assisted treatment as needed and medically appropriate.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sophros Recovery

