Soprano Renée Fleming

Straz Center’s Opera Tampa is proud to welcome one of the world’s most celebrated sopranos. Renée Fleming has performed in the world’s finest opera houses as well as at the Super Bowl, Buckingham Palace and the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.

Her most recent recital and concert program, Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene, inspired by her Grammy Award®-winning album of the same name, is an expression of her love of nature and her concerns for the planet or, in her words, “this theme of nature as both our inspiration and our victim.” The performance features music ranging from classical to contemporary, and will include a National Geographic-produced film spotlighting the beauty of the natural world. A tireless advocate for the powerful impacts of arts in health, last year she published Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Well-being

Renée Fleming Music & Mind Panel Discussion

Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Straz Center's TECO Theater - Free Event

Renée Fleming Voice of Nature – The Anthropocene

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Straz Center's Ferguson Hall.

