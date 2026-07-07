Meet the Sisters Behind Soul Sister Presents

began as a family legacy in Tampa Bay has grown into a thriving artist development company helping performers find their voice, build confidence, and pursue their biggest dreams.

Founded by sisters Cristalyn and Clarissa Stokes, Soul Sister Presents provides individualized vocal coaching, performance training, recording opportunities, music video production experiences, and artist development programs for singers of all ages and experience levels. Known for their personalized approach, the sisters have helped prepare performers for opportunities ranging from school productions and community theater stages to national anthem performances, collegiate performing arts programs, Carnegie Hall appearances, and beyond.

At the heart of Soul Sister Presents is a simple belief: every artist has a unique gift worth developing and a story worth sharing. Through customized coaching and a supportive community, students are encouraged not only to grow as performers, but also as confident, creative individuals. The sisters are currently expanding their offerings with the development of a new recording studio at The Spiral Staircase in downtown Tampa and are preparing for their upcoming K-Pop Music Video Summer Camp, designed to give young artists hands-on experience in recording, performance, and music video production. Whether a student dreams of Broadway, a professional stage, a college performing arts program, or simply a place to explore their creativity, Soul Sister Presents is committed to helping artists take the next step in their journey. Learn more at Soul Sister Presents and follow along on social media for upcoming programs, performances, and opportunities.

We are hosting our annual Music Video Summer Camp (July 27-31) with a release date for the product of that camp being mid-August! To sign up, visit

SoulSisterPresents.com