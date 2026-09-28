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Space Week is On the Horizon

Great project to show kids the size of our planets.
MOSI | Morning Blend
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Families, space enthusiasts and curious minds are invited to explore the wonders of the universe during Space Week at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), taking place October 4 through October 10. The week-long celebration will feature a variety of activities, interactive challenges, and planetarium experiences designed to engage guests of all ages.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy special planetarium shows and participate in activities centered on space exploration and astronomy. The celebration will conclude with a SkyWatch event on Friday, giving attendees an opportunity to observe and learn more about the night sky.

Visit mosi.org to learn more information.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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