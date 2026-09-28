Space Week is On the Horizon

Families, space enthusiasts and curious minds are invited to explore the wonders of the universe during Space Week at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), taking place October 4 through October 10. The week-long celebration will feature a variety of activities, interactive challenges, and planetarium experiences designed to engage guests of all ages.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy special planetarium shows and participate in activities centered on space exploration and astronomy. The celebration will conclude with a SkyWatch event on Friday, giving attendees an opportunity to observe and learn more about the night sky.

Visit mosi.org to learn more information.

