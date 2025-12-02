SPCA Tampa Bay's Annual Day of Giving

SPCA Tampa Bay is dedicated to supporting our Tampa Bay community 365 days a year. This includes caring for companion animals who have been surrendered to our shelter, distributing free pet food and vaccines to community members and their pets in need, and rehabilitating injured, displaced, and orphaned wildlife.

SPCA Tampa Bay needs your help during our Annual Giving Campaign. This year’s 24-hour fundraising event will take place on Thursday, December 4. All donations made during SPCA Tampa Bay’s Annual Giving Campaign will be DOUBLED to support homeless pets, injured wildlife, and pet owners in need throughout Tampa Bay.

How does a donation help SPCA Tampa Bay during the Day of Giving?

• $10 helps us distribute pet food to community members in need.

· $25 allows us to offer safety and comfort to animals coming into our shelter.

· $50 provides a day of food, shelter and veterinary care for an animal at our shelter.

· $100 funds essential vaccines and life-changing veterinary treatments for animals at our shelter.

On December 4, generous sponsors will MATCH all donations made, which DOUBLES your gift! To give, text PAW to Give4, call 844-SPCA-PAW, or online at

.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SPCA Tampa Bay

