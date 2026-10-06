Spooktacular Toys for Kids

Kids know what kids like, and Dylan Emery is putting this year’s Halloween toys and gift ideas to the ultimate kid test. Think slime, superheroes, zombies, magic and plenty of spooky-season fun.

ZipString Aracna: Unleash your inner superhero with the ZipString Aracna, a glow-in-the-dark string-launching webshooter that launches and retracts a loop of string and offers 100+ tricks: zipstring.com

Maxx Action Zombie Crossbow: Get ready for zombie target practice with the Maxx Action Zombie Crossbow Foam Ball Blaster, a pump-action launcher with a scope and five soft foam balls designed for ages 5+. Maxx Action Zombie Crossbow Foam Ball Blaster for Kids, Pump Action Toy Launcher with Scope & 5 Soft Foam Baseballs, Shoots Up to 20 Feet, Ages 5+ - Walmart.com

Crayola Goo Dissection Playset: Slime meets science in the Crayola Goo Dissection Playset, a hands-on STEM and arts-and-crafts activity where kids ages 6+ can create, customize and “dissect” their own goo creations. Crayola Goo Dissection Playset, Science-Themed Slime Kit for Kids, STEM Toy, Less Mess Slime Making, DIY Arts & Crafts Set, Ages 6+ - Walmart.com

Fantasma Kids’ Magician Costume & Magic Kit: Halloween becomes the show with magician dress-up and magic-trick kits that let kids step into the spotlight with hats, capes, wands and magic tricks for imaginative pretend play. Walmart currently offers several kids’ magician costume and magic-kit options: fantasmatoys.com/product-page/deluxe-top-hat-show

Dylan Emery and his mom, home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery, are also pros at transforming their garage into an epic DIY haunted house, sharing creative Halloween decorating ideas, spooky DIY projects and inspiration families can recreate at home.

Together, these Halloween toys, STEM activities, creative playsets, superhero toys, slime kits and Halloween costume ideas for kids bring more play to spooky season, long after the trick-or-treat candy is gone.

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter. For more visit mrdylanemery.com or follow him on socials @mrdylanemery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Kathryn Emery PR

