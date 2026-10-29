Spooky Cocktails with Wine on Wheels

Wine on Wheels is a luxury bartending experience. Not only do they staff bartenders, provide customization pop-up bars, but also branded signature cocktails and mocktails to match your event and company culture.
Cocktail Recipe: Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice...don't say____!!
- Ingredients:
- 11/2 oz Vodka
- 1 1/2 oz Sour Apple Schnapps
- 1/2 oz Elderflower Liqueur
- 2 oz Sour Mix
- 1 Bar spoon Creme De Violette
- Garnish with Rock Candy Lolli
- Directions:
- Add all ingredients, except Creme De Violette to cocktail shaker.
- Add ice to shaker and shake for at least 30 seconds. STRAIN into martini glass.
- Pour a bar spoons worth of Creme De Violette down the inside of glass. This is a heavy Liqueur and will sink to the bottom.
Cocktail Recipe: Sandworn Cider
- Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 oz Vodka
- 1 1/2 oz Pumpkin Syrup
- 3 oz Apple Cider
- 1/2 oz Lemon Juice
- Top with Ginger Beer and garnish with dehydrated apple slices
- Directions:
- Add all ingredients to shaker cup except ginger beer.
- Add ice to shaker and shake for at least 30 seconds.
- Pour over cocktail cup full of ice.
- Top with ginger beer.
To find out more information, visit wine-onwheels.com.