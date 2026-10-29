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Spooky Cocktails with Wine on Wheels

We make Halloween inspired cocktails.
Wine on Wheels | Morning Blend
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Wine on Wheels is a luxury bartending experience. Not only do they staff bartenders, provide customization pop-up bars, but also branded signature cocktails and mocktails to match your event and company culture.

Cocktail Recipe: Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice...don't say____!!

  • Ingredients:
    • 11/2 oz Vodka
    • 1 1/2 oz Sour Apple Schnapps
    • 1/2 oz Elderflower Liqueur
    • 2 oz Sour Mix
    • 1 Bar spoon Creme De Violette
    • Garnish with Rock Candy Lolli
  • Directions:
    • Add all ingredients, except Creme De Violette to cocktail shaker.
    • Add ice to shaker and shake for at least 30 seconds. STRAIN into martini glass.
    • Pour a bar spoons worth of Creme De Violette down the inside of glass. This is a heavy Liqueur and will sink to the bottom.

Cocktail Recipe: Sandworn Cider

  • Ingredients:
    • 1 1/2 oz Vodka
    • 1 1/2 oz Pumpkin Syrup
    • 3 oz Apple Cider
    • 1/2 oz Lemon Juice
    • Top with Ginger Beer and garnish with dehydrated apple slices
  • Directions:
    • Add all ingredients to shaker cup except ginger beer.
    • Add ice to shaker and shake for at least 30 seconds.
    • Pour over cocktail cup full of ice.
    • Top with ginger beer.

To find out more information, visit wine-onwheels.com.

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