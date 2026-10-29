Spooky Cocktails with Wine on Wheels

Wine on Wheels is a luxury bartending experience. Not only do they staff bartenders, provide customization pop-up bars, but also branded signature cocktails and mocktails to match your event and company culture.

Cocktail Recipe: Beetlejuice...Beetlejuice...don't say____!!



Ingredients:

11/2 oz Vodka 1 1/2 oz Sour Apple Schnapps 1/2 oz Elderflower Liqueur 2 oz Sour Mix 1 Bar spoon Creme De Violette Garnish with Rock Candy Lolli

Directions:

Add all ingredients, except Creme De Violette to cocktail shaker. Add ice to shaker and shake for at least 30 seconds. STRAIN into martini glass. Pour a bar spoons worth of Creme De Violette down the inside of glass. This is a heavy Liqueur and will sink to the bottom.



Cocktail Recipe: Sandworn Cider



Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Vodka 1 1/2 oz Pumpkin Syrup 3 oz Apple Cider 1/2 oz Lemon Juice Top with Ginger Beer and garnish with dehydrated apple slices

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker cup except ginger beer. Add ice to shaker and shake for at least 30 seconds. Pour over cocktail cup full of ice. Top with ginger beer.



To find out more information, visit wine-onwheels.com.