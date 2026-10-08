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Spooky Drinks with Fenway Hotel

Celebrate Halloween!
Fenway Hotel | Morning Blend
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Fenway Hotel is getting into the Halloween spirit this October with a lineup of seasonal experiences ranging from family-friendly festivities to cocktails and costumes after dark. The historic hotel will set the scene for four distinctly different Halloween happenings, including a spellbinding performance on the Front Lawn, an immersive takeover of its hidden Room 27 speakeasy, a classic-car trunk-or-treat and a Halloween-night celebration in the ballroom.

To learn more information, visit fenwayhotel.com.

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