Spring Clean Your Home and Closets!

Christina Giaquinto is a Professional Organizer at Modular Closets, which offers DIY customizable closet units that organize any space in your home... she came in to share her tips on how to get started on some spring decluttering in your home!
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com