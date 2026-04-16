Spring has Sprung!

Spring has fully sprung and with spring comes new products, new ideas, and new destinations to travel to. Our friend entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with us to give us some suggestions on the must haves of spring.

Gorilla Spring Yard Essentials- Home Depot, Loews, Amazon

Febreze Scent of the Year: Tranquil Cyprus Coves- Available Nationwide

Eucerin Tinted Age Defense SPF 50 – Mass Retailers

Dr. Moritz- Amazon/TikTok Shop/moritzlab.com

Four Seasons Resort Nevis- fourseasons.com/nevis

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

