Spring Into Tech

Spring is finally in the air. It’s time to shake off those winter blues and plug into something a little more fun. Lucky for us, our favorite personal-tech insider, Jennifer Jolly, is here with five must-haves to help us spring into the new season.

Featured Products:

AI-Powered Scam Protection from McAfee | Available now @ McAfee.com

CORSAIR VENGEANCE PC @ corsair.com/vengeance-pc

Yoto Mini @ yotoplay.com

Dreame Aero Pro Wet Dry Vacuum 30% OFF @ Amazon using code: AEROPROJENI

GILi Guise “Grow With Me” Jeans @GILiGuise.com

Techish.com for more information

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish.com

