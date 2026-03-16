Spring travel season is right around the corner, and if you’re dreaming about a quick getaway, now is the perfect time to start planning. But with rising costs, finding the best deals can feel overwhelming. Luckily, Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge is here with some easy strategies to help you plan a spring trip without breaking the bank.

For more information, visit Hyatt.com/bonusjourneys

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

