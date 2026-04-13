Sprucing Up For Spring with Kelly Edwards

Spring is here — the flowers are blooming, the air is fresh, and the time is right to tackle those household updates you’ve been putting off. Lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards is here with her latest seasonal tips and tricks to transform your home inside and out!

From fresh ideas to design advice, Kelly shares the following:

· Home makeover projects – Kelly will offer her best suggestions on house painting and overall DIY makeover ideas.

· Kitchen clean-up - We’ll have top ideas on how to take your kitchen to the next level.

· Energy Solutions - Kelly will offer fresh safe and reliable solutions for power and electric upgrades.

· Outdoor spaces - Springtime means higher temps and more time outside. We’ll have fresh ideas for upgrading your outdoor spaces

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gourvitz Communications

