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Spring and Summer Wedding Trends

Plan the perfect celebration.
Wedding Season | Morning Blend
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Chantilly Chic Celebrations is a one-stop shop to plan your wedding, proposals, elopements, and vow renewals. Right now the trend is towards smaller, intimate and carefully curated weddings...taking the guest experience to the level.

Wedding Color Trends of the year: -definitely white with blues and greens...giving the coastal vibes -Vibrant/Spring Colors - also having wedding party and wedding guests wearing the colors of the wedding -interesting floral arrangements - not your traditional rounded/structured bouquet. Calla lilys are popular right now.

For more information and to get 10% off a package price visit Chantilly Chic Celebrations

Email: events@chantillychiccelebrations.com Phone: 813.842.9182 website: https://chantillychiccelebrations.com/ [chantillychiccelebrations.com] IG: https://www.instagram.com/chantillychiccelebrations/ [instagram.com]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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