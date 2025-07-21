Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

St. Joseph's Hospital-North Unveils State-of-the-Art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

St. Joseph's Hospital- North in Lutz just opened a new, state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Families now have access to advanced neonatal care close to home with the opening of St. Joseph's Hospital-North's new NICU.

As Dr. Alisa Pierce Kee, the Pediatric Medical Director for the hospital, explains, the new NICU features state-of-the-art couplet care rooms. The unit keeps moms and babies together, even when the newborn requires specialized care.

For more information, visit BayCareMaternity.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com