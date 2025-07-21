St. Joseph's Hospital-North Unveils State-of-the-Art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Families now have access to advanced neonatal care close to home with the opening of St. Joseph's Hospital-North's new NICU.

As Dr. Alisa Pierce Kee, the Pediatric Medical Director for the hospital, explains, the new NICU features state-of-the-art couplet care rooms. The unit keeps moms and babies together, even when the newborn requires specialized care.

