St. Pete BikeFest Returns November 20 - 23 With Chrome, Concerts, & Coastal Fun

St. Pete BikeFest returns to the OCC Road House &amp; Museum from November 20 - 23, full of chrome, concerts, and coastal fun.
The eighth annual St. Pete BikeFest is rolling into town November 20 – 23, bringing three and a half days of chrome, concerts, and coastal fun to the OCC Road House & Museum.

Highlights include more than a dozen national and regional acts on two stages, with nightly headliners such as Homegrown Zac Brown Tribute and Bearded Brother’s Band (Thursday), Pete Hunt Band and Creed Fisher (Friday), and Shovelhed with Blackberry Smoke (Saturday). All concerts are free, with VIP seating options available for Friday and Saturday nights.

Saturday’s public ride-in Bike Show offers free registration and awards across multiple divisions, including choppers, baggers, vintage, and Paul Teutul Sr.’s Choice Award. On Sunday, Teutul Sr. leads a scenic charity ride over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge — no advance registration required.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can explore Vendor Row, featuring dozens of gear and apparel booths, and thrill-seeking attractions like parachute jumps, pro wrestling, mechanical bull rides, burnout exhibitions, and axe throwing.

Admission is free for all daytime events, with VIP concert seating from $49–$99 offering premium perks. Motorcycle parking is on-site; car parking is limited, so ride-sharing is encouraged.

More information is available at SaintPeteBikeFest.com.

